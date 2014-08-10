Michelle Wie to miss LPGA Championship with finger injury

Michelle Wie won her first major title with victory in the US Women's Open

US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie will miss next week's LPGA Championship because of a finger injury.

The 24-year-old withdrew from the Meijer LPGA Classic on Thursday after only nine holes of her first round.

The American, who will be out for between three and five weeks, has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in a bone in her right index finger.

"I was looking forward to playing the next three weeks. It's one of my favourite stretches on tour," Wie said.

Michelle Wie Born 11 October 1989, Honolulu, Hawaii Turned pro 2005 LPGA Tour wins 4 LPGA majors 2014 US Women's Open

"It's extremely disappointing to miss these events, but I am relieved to have a proper diagnosis."

The world number six won the Women's US Open in June, her second title of the year and fourth on the LPGA tour.

But she missed the cut at the Women's British Open and Marathon Classic.

As well as missing the LPGA Championship, Wie's participation in the Evian Championship, the fifth major on the schedule which starts on 11 September, is also in doubt.