US PGA: McDowell finishes with 69 at Valhalla

US PGA Championship Venue: Valhalla GC, KentuckyDates:7-10 August

Graeme McDowell completed his US PGA Championship with a two-under-par 69 at Valhalla on Sunday.

The former US Open winner from Northern Ireland carded birdies at four, seven, 12, 13 and 18 while bogeys came at the second, 16th and 17th.

McDowell returned to the Kentucky course after a two-hour rain delay to finish his final two holes.

The Portrush player ended the season's final major on one under with Shane Lowry on the same score after a 67.