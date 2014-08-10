US PGA: Final round resumes after rain suspends play

US PGA Championship Venue: Valhalla GC, Kentucky Dates: 7-10 August Coverage: Live text and radio commentary of the final day on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live

US PGA third-round leaderboard -13: R McIlroy (NI) -12: B Wiesberger (Aut) -11: R Fowler (US) -10: P Mickelson (US), J Day (Aus) -9: L Oosthuizen (SA), H Stenson (Swe), M Ilonen (Fin), R Palmer (US) Selected others:-8: J Donaldson (Wal), -7: L Westwood (Eng), -6: D Willett (Eng), -5: M Warren (Sco)

The final round of the US PGA Championship is back underway after a one hour 50 minute delay due to a waterlogged course at Valhalla Golf Course, Kentucky.

Torrential rain brought the early starters off the course as heavy downpours flooded the greens.

The weather forecast for the rest of Sunday is for thunderstorms but play resumed at 19:40 BST.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy leads the field by one shot on 13 under par.

World number one McIlroy is now due to tee off last at 21:19 BST.

A golf fan negotiates a sodden Valhalla

"When you have conditions like this, common sense should prevail," Els told Sky Sports. "That's what the guys are a little bit unhappy about.

"We have technology these days where you can see weather coming. From our perspective, playing in this tournaments week in, week out, we expect a little bit more.

"It was laughable - the water was almost up to our ankles."

McIlroy, aiming for back-to-back majors, said: "There's not much you can do about this weather, you just have to wait it out and hopefully we will get the chance to get out there and play.

"This course has taken a soaking this week and it has been another big downpour."