BBC Sport - US PGA: Rory McIlroy targeted two 2014 major wins last December

McIlroy targeted two major wins in 2014

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland last December that he would target two major wins in 2014 to make up for missing out in 2013.

McIlroy completed his second major win of the season on Sunday night when he edged out Phil Mickelson to win the US PGA Championship three weeks after his Open triumph at Royal Liverpool.

"I won a major in '11 and '12 and didn't win one in '13," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson last Christmas Eve.

"To try to make up for '13 with two in '14 would be nice."

Top videos

Video

McIlroy targeted two major wins in 2014

  • From the section Golf
Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories