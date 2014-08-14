Michael Hoey seven off pace at European Tour event in Denmark

Michael Hoey in action in Denmark on Thursday

Michael Hoey is seven off the pace after the first round of the Made in Denmark European Tour event in Aalborg after his two-over-par 73.

Hoey, currently 40th in the Race to Dubai standings, was two under after 10 but then suffered a double bogey on 11 before two closing dropped shots.

Gareth Maybin is two further strokes adrift after his 75.

Maybin, who could do with a good finish as he is 136th in the order of merit, could only manage one birdie.

Peter Lawrie is the leading Irishman after an opening 70 which leaves him four behind Thomas Bjorn, Bradley Dredge and Chile's Felipe Aguilar.

Damien McGrane joined Hoey on 73 with Simon Thornton and David Higgins on 76 while Kevin Phelan looks certain to miss the cut after his 82.

Galgorm Castle touring professional Hoey will lead the field in the Northern Ireland Open at the Ballymena club later this month.