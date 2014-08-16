Stephanie Meadow misses cut at LPGA Championship major event

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is 86th in the world rankings

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow missed the cut at the Wegmans LPGA Championship by two strokes after a one-over 73 left her on four over.

Meadow, who came joint third in her professional debut at the Women's US Open in June, carded four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

American Brittany Lincimore leads by three shots on nine under in the season's fourth major.

Lincicome is three ahead of Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park.