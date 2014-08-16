Stephanie Meadow misses cut at LPGA Championship major event

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow
Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow missed the cut at the Wegmans LPGA Championship by two strokes after a one-over 73 left her on four over.

Meadow, who came joint third in her professional debut at the Women's US Open in June, carded four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

American Brittany Lincimore leads by three shots on nine under in the season's fourth major.

Lincicome is three ahead of Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park.

