Gareth Maybin eight off pace at Made in Denmark event

Gareth Maybin moved into contention at the Made in Denmark tournament after shooting a four-under-par 67 in Friday's second round.

The Ballyclare player carded four birdies in a blemish-free round in Aalborg to finish on level and eight behind leader Bradley Dredge.

Belfast's Michael Hoey made the halfway cut by one shot after a 73 left him four over.

Damien McGrane (70) finished one over with Peter Lawrie (75) three over.

Simon Thornton (70) ended on four over while Kevin Phelan (65) missed the cut on five over and along with with David Higgins (72), who was a further shot back.

Welshman Dredge is four shots clear of England's Simon Wakefield with Dane Thomas Bjorn in a group of five players a further shot back on three under.