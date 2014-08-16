Michael Hoey out of Danish event after cut confusion

Michael Hoey in action in Denmark on Thursday

Northern Irishman Michael Hoey has been forced to withdraw from the Made in Denmark European Tour event after he assumed he had missed the cut and flew to Amsterdam as he headed home.

Hoey finished on four over after a second successive 73 in Aalborg.

That looked likely to be one too many but James Heath's bogey in Friday's final group meant those on four over squeezed into the weekend action.

Hoey tried to book a return flight but was told the airline lost his clubs.

In the time spent trying to locate them, Hoey missed the one flight that would have got him back in time to tee off at 07:40 BST on Saturday so he was then forced to withdraw.

The five-time European Tour winner wrote on Twitter: "Home after a nightmare 24 hours, left Aalborg for Amsterdam, arrived, watched scores, made cut. KLM lost my clubs, missed flights back.

"Couldn't get private jet, train, car or any other way back so came home! At least I found my clubs this morning at Schiphol."

The event's other Northern Ireland hopeful Gareth Maybin is eight behind leader Bradley Dredge on level par after a fine four-under 67 on Friday.

Maybin could do with a good finish as he is currently 136th in the Race to Dubai standings.