Gareth Maybin share ninth place in Denmark after closing 73

Gareth Maybin had to settle for a share of ninth place at the Made in Denmark European Tour event after a closing two-over 73 in Aalborg.

The Ballyclare man started the day sharing third place three off the pace but his hopes suffered a bad blow as he double bogeyed the fifth.

A further dropped shot followed at the ninth but a one-under back nine saw him holding on to a top-10 finish.

Maybin finished eight strokes behind winner Scotland's Marc Warren.

Warren finished on nine under after a closing 68 which gave him a two-stroke victory over Welshman Bradley Dredge.

Maybin was left sharing ninth spot with five other players including this season's Lyoness Open winner Sweden's Mikael Lundberg.

The Northern Ireland player's finish moves him up from 136th in the Race to Dubai standings to 125th.

Maybin needs to rise into the top 115 to avoid a trip to the Tour School in November.

Damien McGrane finished in a share of 28th place after a closing 70 with Peter Lawrie on eight over after a 74 and Simon Thornton on 12 over after his 75.

Michael Hoey was forced to withdraw from the event after he assumed he had missed the cut on Friday and flew to Amsterdam as he headed in the direction of home.

Hoey finished on four over on Friday after a second successive 73 in Aalborg.

That looked likely to be one too many but James Heath's bogey in Friday's final group meant those on four over squeezed into the weekend action.

Hoey tried to book a return flight but was told the airline lost his clubs.