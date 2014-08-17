Marc Warren wins European Tour event in Denmark

Warren finished tied for 15th place at last week's US PGA Championship

Scotland's Marc Warren carded a final-round three-under-par 68 to clinch the inaugural Made in Denmark European Tour event in Aalborg by two shots.

The 33-year-old from East Kilbride finished on nine under, holding off the challenge of Welshman Bradley Dredge who hit five bogeys on his final round.

Warren set himself up for an assault at the title on Sunday with a superb five-under-par 66 in his third round.

The tournament win is his first on the European Tour since 2007.

That was the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles and his only other win on the Tour was the year before that, at the EnterCard Scandinavian Masters.

England's Philip Archer finished third, five shots behind Warren, while Archer's compatriots Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell were tied for fourth, one shot further back.