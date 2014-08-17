Wyndham Championship: Camilo Villegas takes title by a shot

Camilo Villegas won for the first time on the PGA tour since 2010

Colombian Camilo Villegas fired a superb seven-under-par 63 to clinch a one-stroke victory at the $5.3 million Wyndham Championship.

Villegas hit an eagle and five birdies in a flawless round at Sedgefield.

It is his fourth victory on the PGA Tour and first since 2010.

The 32-year-old finished at a 17-under 263 to edge Swede Freddie Jacobson (66), who bogeyed the last after missing a 10-foot putt, and American Bill Haas (64).

Third round leader Nick Watney led with seven holes to play but closed poorly and carded 70 to tie for fifth on 14 under.

Scotland's Martin Laird was the highest home nations finisher on 11 under, while England's Paul Casey was a further shot adrift.