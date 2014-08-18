Eddie Pepperell aims for more consistency after Denmark Open

Abingdon's Eddie Pepperell is looking to add greater consistency to his game after his best European Tour finish.

The 23-year-old was joint fourth at the Denmark Open in Aalborg, six strokes behind winner Marc Warren, after shooting a final-round 69.

Warren, 33, finished on nine-under-par after a 68, holding off the challenge of Welshman Bradley Dredge by two shots

"I want to see more consistency, that is my goal. It's my best-ever finish, so that is a positive," said Pepperell.

"I was fairly high on confidence coming into this week and I knew the week was going to be more about attitude with the conditions.

"I just tried to focus on keeping my head, play sensible and I knew I would find myself in a good position."