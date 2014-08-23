Gareth Maybin last of the third round qualifiers in Prague

Gareth Maybin shared ninth place in last week's Made in Denmark European Tour event

Gareth Maybin shot a five-over-par 77 on Saturday to lie last of the 84 players who made the cut for the final two rounds of the Czech Masters.

The Ballyclare man's third round in Prague included three birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys and he lies five over for the tournament.

Welshman Bradley Dredge leads on 12 under, with Soren Kjeldsen and Jamie Donaldson two shots back on 10 under.

Frenchman Gregory Bourdy is a further shot adrift.

Irish duo Peter Lawrie and Damien McGrane both lie one over.

Maybin, 33, moved up to 125th in the Race to Dubai standings after sharing ninth place in Denmark last week.