Kingsbarns to host first major - Women's British Open 2017

Kingsbarns is one of the three courses over which the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played

Kingsbarns Golf Links has been chosen as the venue for the Women's British Open in 2017 - the first time the course will host a major championship.

The Fife course has hosted qualifying for both the men's and women's Open qualifying previously and, since 2001, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Ladies' Golf Union chief executive Shona Malcolm welcomed the news.

"We believe Kingsbarns will be a wonderful addition to the Women's Open rota," she said.

People have said many flattering things about our course and facilities since we opened in 2000 Art Dunkley Kingsbarns Golf Links director

"Their excitement at hosting their first major will make the 2017 edition very special and we look forward to a long relationship with them."

The Women's British Open will also be held in Scotland next year, at Turnberry's Ailsa course, then heads to Woburn in London in 2016.

Kingsbarns, near St Andrews, opened 14 years ago and was ranked number one in Golf Week's Top 100 modern courses in the UK and ranked 18th on Golf Digest's Top 100 Best Courses Outside the United States.

Club director Art Dunkley said, "People have said many flattering things about our course and facilities since we opened in 2000.

"But being selected to host our first major championship is the greatest accolade of all."

The Women's British Open 2014 was won by Mo Martin of the United States at Royal Birkdale.