Bradley Dredge two ahead at Czech Masters

Czech Masters third-round leaderboard -12 B Dredge (Wal), -10 S Kjeldsen (Den), J Donaldson (Wal), -9 G Bourdy (Fr), -8 M Bremner (SA), S Gallacher (Sco)

Welshman Bradley Dredge carded a third-round 66 to take a two-shot lead at 12-under-par in the Czech Masters.

It was a second successive day without a bogey for the 41-year-old, who has dropped only one shot in the event.

Dredge had begun the round three shots behind compatriot Jamie Donaldson, who held a one-shot advantage.

Donaldson needs a top-seven finish to earn a place in next month's Ryder Cup, and is second with Soren Kjeldsen after a 71.

Dredge was runner-up in Denmark last week, his first top-five finish on the European Tour since 2010.

Injury and a loss of form saw him lose his full playing privileges two years ago and he won the last of his two European Tour titles in 2006.

Despite losing the lead, Donaldson remains in line to win a Ryder Cup place for the first time

But he carded six birdies in round three missed an eight-foot putt at the last which would have equalled the course record at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

"It wasn't my best ball striking round but it was a good scoring round, that's for sure," he said.

Donaldson started round three in style, hitting his second shot to six feet at the par five opener and holing the eagle putt, before firing an iron to five feet at the fourth for another birdie.

The 38-year-old dropped a shot at the fifth after three-putting, but got it back with a birdie at the short seventh.

However, the two-time European Tour winner missed the green to the right of the eighth, failed to get his first pitch to the putting surface from some thick rough and left his next chip six feet short, missing the putt to run up a double bogey.

He carded his third bogey of the day at the last but remains on course to secure his debut in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

Another Ryder Cup hopeful, Scotland's Stephen Gallacher, shares fifth and is four shots adrift after a 71.