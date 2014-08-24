Jim Furyk and Jason Day lead at The Barclays in FedEx play-offs
-
|The Barclays: Third-round leaderboard (US unless stated)
|-9 J Furyk, J Day (Aus) -8 H Mahan -7 K Na, B Todd, M Hoffmann, B Van Pelt, M Kuchar, K Chappell, C Tringale Selected others: -5 P Casey (Eng), J Rose (Eng) -4 R McIlroy (NI), A Scott (Aus), G McDowell (NI) -3 R Knox (Sco), S Garcia (Spa) +1 L Westwood (Eng)
Jim Furyk and Jason Day share the lead at nine under after three rounds of The Barclays, the first of the PGA Tour's four FedEx Cup play-off events.
American Furyk posted a bogey-free 69 and Australian Day a 68 to lead another American, Hunter Mahan, by a stroke.
"I played patient, bided my time and made birdies on 13 and 16. It was a really solid round," said Furyk.
Fifteen players were separated by three shots, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy five back in New Jersey.
He posted a 70 to sit one behind English pair Justin Rose (70) and Paul Casey (71).
McIlroy, who shot a second-round 65 on Friday, is alongside compatriot Graeme McDowell on four under, as is Australia's Adam Scott, with Scotland's Russell Knox a further shot adrift.
Furyk has not triumphed on the PGA Tour since his victory at the 2010 Tour Championship.
He said: "I'll just go play my own game, my own style and hopefully get that putter a little hotter earlier than today."
The top 100 players in the PGA Tour standings go through to the second of the four FedEx play-off series events, next week's Deutsche Bank Championship.
|Recent Barclays winners
|2013: Adam Scott (Aus)
|2012: Nick Watney (US)
|2011: Dustin Johnson (US)
|2010: Matt Kuchar (US)
|2009: Heath Slocum (US)