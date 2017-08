Gareth Maybin shared ninth place in last week's Made in Denmark European Tour event

Gareth Maybin carded a level-par 72 in Sunday's final round of the Czech Masters in Prague.

The Ballyclare player finished the tournament in a tie for 79th on five over after a round which included three birdies and three bogeys.

Kevin Phelan (71) was the best of the Irish on three under with Damien McGrane (71) level and Peter Lawrie (72) one over.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson won by two shots on 14 under.