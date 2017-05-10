BBC Sport - Sergio Garcia's Masters win made me cry - Rory McIlroy

Garcia win made me cry - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy says he was in tears after watching his friend Sergio Garcia win the Masters last month after 73 previous failed attempts to win a major.

"To see him win, especially at Augusta where he's had his demons in the past, it was so emotional," said the world number two.

McIlroy will play in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which starts on Thursday, his first tournament since marrying Erica Stoll in April.

