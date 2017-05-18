Michael Hoey explains that he is "glad to be nervous" on the golf course again after firing an opening round of 61 at the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily.

The Northern Irishman's 10-under-par round saw him end day one of the European Tour event tied for the lead with Swede Sebastian Soderberg.

"It was very nice to be nervous again as that meant I was doing well. It was my best ever score on a golf course and no bogeys. It doesn't get much better."