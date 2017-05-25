PGA Championship: Scotland's Scott Jamieson one off Wentworth lead

Scott Jamieson carded five birdies in his round of 67 on Thursday

BMW PGA Championship, first round -6 J Carlsson (Swe); -5 S Jamieson (Sco), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), F Molinari (Ita), T Pieters* (Bel), B Grace* (SA); -4 B Dredge (Wal), S Lowry (Ire), R Fisher (Eng), G Storm (Eng). *Denotes still to finish Selected others: -3 T Hatton (Eng); -2 D Brooks (Eng); E J Rose (Eng), C Wood (Eng), D Willett (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is one shot off the clubhouse lead after carding a five-under-par 67 in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Englishmen Ross Fisher and Graeme Storm are a stroke further back, alongside Bradley Dredge of Wales.

A round of 69 kept England's Tyrell Hatton in touch, but two bogeys saw compatriot Justin Rose end on level par with Danny Willett, also of England.

Sweden's Johan Carlsson is the current clubhouse leader on six under par.

Defending champion Chris Wood began his title defence with a level-par 72 that included three birdies and three bogeys on Thursday.

"I couldn't hit the hole from three feet," said the Englishman. "I'm pretty disappointed and not in the best frame of mind now."