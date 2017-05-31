Ryder Cup: Robert Karlsson named Europe vice-captain

Robert Karlsson (right) won the Ryder Cup win Europe in 2006

Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has named Sweden's Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2018 event against USA in France.

Karlsson, 47, played in Europe's victory in 2006 and the defeat two years later and is Bjorn's first backroom appointment.

Next year's event takes place at Le Golf National in Paris from 28-30 September.

USA are the current holders having beaten Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine.

Former European Tour number one Karlsson said: "I've played in two Ryder Cups so I have the experience of what the players will face and also have a lot of experience on the European Tour.

"I know the players well and I know Thomas very well too."

Bjorn added: "Robert will be a vital foil for me over the next 16 months in all aspects of our preparation, including helping analyse statistical information on players.

"I know he will give me his honest opinion on everything I ask."