BBC Sport coverage of the Scotland Open and The Open

Henrik Stenson won the 2016 Open and his first major at Royal Troon

The BBC has TV highlights of the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links from 13-16 July, followed by live radio and TV highlights of the 2017 Open Championship from Royal Birkdale from 20-23 July.

The BBC Sport website and app will stream the live radio and TV highlights from the Open, while a daily live text commentary will provide latest scores, analysis and the best of social media, plus up to six minutes of in-play video clips every day.

Coverage times

(All times BST)

Scottish Open (13-16 July)

Rory McIlroy is the headline act in a stellar field in Dundonald which also includes Open champion Henrik Stenson and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.

McIlroy has endured an injury-disrupted season because of a rib problem and the four-time major winner will be keen to find his best form in a field which also includes 2016 champion Alex Noren.

The Swede beat England's Tyrrell Hatton by one stroke at Castle Stuart - ending the tournament on 14 under after a two-under-par 70 in his final round.

Saturday, 15 July

23:50-00:50, BBC Two - Scottish Open highlights

Sunday, 16 July

23:45-00:45, BBC Two - Scottish Open highlights

Tuesday, 18 July

13:45-14:45, BBC Two - Chronicles of a Champion Golfer

BBC Sport takes a look back at some of the most iconic Open Championship triumphs. This one-hour documentary focuses on the exploits of Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus, featuring first-person accounts from the American trio.

Wednesday, 19 July

13:00-14:00, BBC Two - Chronicles of a Champion Golfer

This episode looks at the exploits of Darren Clarke, Sir Nick Faldo, and Rory McIlroy and promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, not least with Clarke reliving his tearful 2011 triumph.

The Open, Royal Birkdale (20-23 July)

US Open champion Brooks Koepka will be hoping to shine again as the world's best golfers descend on Merseyside for the 146th Open.

This time 12 months ago Henrik Stenson secured a dominant victory at Royal Troon - registering an Open Championship record score of 20 under par.

Thursday, 20 July

20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights

Friday, 21 July

20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights

Saturday, 22 July

20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights

Sunday, 23 July

20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights

Schedule changes

All times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any that may be made. Also coverage on BBC Red Button can experience late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further programmes and times will appear when confirmed.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, reports and on-demand highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.