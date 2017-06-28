Russell Knox: Scot believes string of European events will aid his form

Inverness-born Russell Knox is world number 44

Russell Knox believes playing in Europe over the next month can help him rediscover the form that won him two titles in a year.

The Scot triumphed at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in 2015 then won at the Travelers Championship in 2016.

But the world number 44 has not registered a top-10 finish in 2017.

"Maybe after last year being so incredible for me, it was inevitable there was going to be a slight downturn," Knox told BBC Scotland.

"I haven't played as well, but I don't feel any different, to be honest. I don't feel my game has dropped any.

"Golf's a funny old game as everybody knows; the line is so small between playing well and not playing well. Right now I'm just not getting the most out of my rounds.

"I'm hitting the ball well, I've maybe just got to take care of a few more putts and avoid the silly mistakes that creep in. I'm very optimistic that things are going to turn around very soon."

Russell Knox's last PGA Tour win was at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut in 2016

The 32-year-old is in Paris to compete in the European Tour's French Open at Le Golf National, which is also the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Inverness-born Knox narrowly missed out on selection for Team Europe in 2016 and is determined to do what it takes to be one of Thomas Bjorn's picks next year.

"It's exciting to come to Europe for a month," said Knox, who is normally based in Florida.

"I won't be playing the Irish Open because we're going to spend a week in Italy on holiday to keep my wife happy. I'm very much looking forward to this week and then the Scottish Open and the Open Championship. It would be great to peak for those events.

"It's obviously my goal to make the Ryder Cup team, and with Le Golf National being the venue for it, I thought it would be great to come and give it a go - the course looks really good.

"Just standing around at the 18th, it's a nice little area where you can see a bunch of holes and I can just imagine how good the atmosphere will be come Ryder Cup time because there will be so many people around those holes.

"They have a lot of water around them so there's going to be a lot of risk-reward, so I think it's going to be a fantastic venue."