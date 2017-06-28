Stephen Curry: NBA star to play in Web.com Tour golf event

Stephen Curry posted 34 points for Golden State in the victory over Cleveland that secured the NBA title

NBA star Stephen Curry will swap a basketball for a golf club in August when he plays against professionals in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

The Golden State Warriors guard plays golf with a 2.2 handicap and has received a sponsor exemption to compete in the second-tier tournament.

The 29-year-old won his second NBA title in three years with the Warriors earlier this month.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully not embarrassing myself," he said.

"Golf has always been a passion of mine and it's a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament."

Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and the Warriors' all-time leader in three-pointers made, will generate welcome publicity for the event, which is held a short drive from Golden State's home arena in Oakland.

He is not the first San Francisco-based sports star to appear at the tournament. Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice made three appearances in the event, missing the cut each time.