Harry Ellis is still pinching himself after qualifying for The Open with a dramatic win at the Amateur Championship.

The 21-year-old, from Meon Valley Golf Club in Hampshire, showed off his silverware back at the clubhouse following his play-off win against Australia's Dylan Perry at Royal St George's in Kent.

As well as a place at Royal Birkdale in July, Ellis has also booked his spot at next year's Masters at Augusta and the US Open.

BBC South Today caught up with Ellis as he began to realise the scale of his achievement.

Amateur Championship footage supplied courtesy of The R&A.

