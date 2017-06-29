Open de France: England's Paul Waring takes early lead in Paris

Paul Waring is playing on a medical exemption this season after making just four starts last year due to ongoing back problems

Open de France first round clubhouse leaders -7 P Waring (Eng); -5 A Bjork (Swe), N Kimsey (Eng), T Pieters (Bel); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), P Uihlein (US), F Fritsch (Ger). Selected others: -3 A Sullivan (Eng); -2 B Dredge (Wal), G McDowell (NI), C Shinkwin (Eng), D Stewart (Sco); Full leaderboard

England's Paul Waring carded seven birdies in an opening round of 64 to take the lead at the Open de France.

The 32-year-old former English Amateur champion finished the first round in Paris two shots clear of compatriot Nathan Kimsey, Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Alexander Bjork of Sweden.

Tommy Fleetwood continued his good recent form with an opening round of 67 - one of three players on four under.

"I gave myself some real chances and took them," said world 279 Waring.

Another Englishman, Andy Sullivan, went round Le Golf National - venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup - in 68.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, a former champion, and Wales' Bradley Dredge are among those a further shot behind after rounds of 69.

Waring is competing this season on a medical exemption because of back problems which meant he only started four tournaments last year.