Open de France: Peter Uihlein and Adrian Otaegui share lead after second round

Uihlein's only European Tour victory was the Madeira Islands Open in 2013

Open de France second-round leaders -8 A Otaegui (Spa), P Uihlein (US); -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), A Bjork (Swe), -6 P Waring (Eng), N Kimsey (Eng); -5 T Pieters (Bel), G Storm (Eng), R Fisher (Eng) Selected others:-4 R Rock (Eng), L Westwood (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng), B Dredge (Wal); -3 D Drysdale (Sco) Full leaderboard

American Peter Uihlein and Spain's Adrian Otaegui share the lead on eight under par after a weather-affected second round of the Open de France.

Uihlein carded a second consecutive four-under 67 at Le Golf National.

Otaegui set the early clubhouse target with a superb five-under 66, before an afternoon thunderstorm led to a delay of two hours and five minutes.

England's Tommy Fleetwood shares third with Alexander Bjork after completing a three-under 68 following the delay.

"It's always quite tricky when you have to go back out," said the 26-year-old, who finished fourth at the US Open. "It was a shame because I felt like I had a lovely rhythm again."

First-round leader Paul Waring could only add a one-over 72 to his opening 64 to finish six under par alongside fellow Englishman Nathan Kimsey, with Graeme Storm, Ross Fisher and Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters a shot further back.