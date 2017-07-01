Graeme McDowell bogeys last four holes to miss French Open cut

Graeme McDowell is a twice former winner of the French Open

Graeme McDowell posted bogeys on each of his final four holes to miss the cut for the third year in a row at the French Open at Le Golf National.

The Northern Irishman, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, carded a five-over-par 76 on Friday to lie three over, two shots short of the cut mark.

McDowell has recorded four other bogeys and three birdies before the disastrous end to his second round.

The 2010 US Open champion had fired a promising two-under-par 69 first round.

McDowell has had a best result of 13th at the Dubai Desert Classic this season and lay 92nd in the world rankings prior to the event in France.

The Portrush man will now head home to Portstewart to compete in next week's Irish Open.

American Peter Uihlein and Spain's Adrian Otaegui share the lead on eight under par after a weather-affected second round.

Uihlein carded a second consecutive four-under 67 after Otaegui set the early clubhouse target with a superb five-under 66, before an afternoon thunderstorm led to a delay of two hours and five minutes.