Women's PGA Championship: Danielle Kang & Chella Choi hold two-shot lead

Both Chella Choi (pictured) and Danielle Kang have yet to win a golf major

Women's PGA Championship third-round leaderboard -10 D Kang (US), C Choi (Kor); -8 J Shin (Kor); -7 B Henderson (Can); -6 SY Kim (Kor), A Yang (Kor); -5 M Wie (US), M Sagstrom (Swe), MH Lee (Kor), L Thompson (US), K Kaufman (US), C Kung (Tai), SY Ryu (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha), G Piller (US), SH Park (Kor) Selected others: -3 JE Shadoff (Eng); -2 S Lewis (US); -1 G Hall (Eng); +2 H Clyburn (Eng); +4 B Law (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Danielle Kang and South Korea's Chella Choi share a two-stroke lead going into the final day of the Women's PGA Championship.

Kang shot a three-under-par 68 and Choi birdied the last for a 67 to go 10 under after three rounds.

Another South Korean, Jiyai Shin, is in third spot after a 64, with Canada's Brooke Henderson a further shot behind.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff had been just one off the lead but carded a 74 to fall seven shots behind the leaders.

Kang, a two-time US Women's Amateur champion, said she had received messages of support from former Olympic decathlon champion and now reality celebrity, Caitlyn Jenner, and also ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

"Wayne texted me this morning. He said 'just go win it,'" Kang said.

"Caitlyn Jenner called me yesterday. I have a couple of people rooting for me. I love it.

"It would be incredible to be called a major champion, however I didn't really fortify the tournament as much as I wanted."

Choi, whose father is her caddie, said: "I'm very excited to work with my dad and he gives me a lot of confidence.

"He just carries my bag and says 'calm down and focus on golf, just one shot [at a time]. If you are bogey-free today I will give you a gift'. That's why I'm bogey-free."

"I'm just thinking what I need," she added. "Maybe money. There is no price limit but I have to be considerate of the fact that it is a gift from my father, so I want to do something that's modest."