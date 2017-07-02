Open de France: Tommy Fleetwood wins by a shot from Peter Uihlein

From the section

Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth at the US Open last month

Open de France final leaderboard -12 T Fleetwood (Eng); -11 P Uihlein (US); -8 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), A Bjoerk (Swe), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den); -7 R Fox (NZ); -6 R Fisher (Eng), A Otaegui (Spa), L Haotong (Chn); -5 L Westwod (Eng), A Noren (Swe), J Rahm (Spa).

England's Tommy Fleetwood carded a bogey-free five-under 66 to win the Open de France at Le Golf National by one shot.

The 26-year-old, who finished fourth at the US Open last month, finished on 12 under par to edge out American Peter Uihlein.

Uihlein had shared the overnight lead with Alexander Bjork and shot 68 while the Swede carded a 71.

England's Ross Fisher was seventh, with Lee Westwood rounding out the top 10.

The Open at Royal Birkdale begins on 20 July.