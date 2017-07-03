Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell hopes a return 'home' to Portstewart can help inspire him to a return to top form at the Irish Open this week.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at last week's French Open after posting bogeys on the final four holes of his second round.

McDowell has had a best result of 13th at the Dubai Desert Classic this season and needs a top-10 finish at the Irish Open or Scottish Open to have any chance of playing at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale later this month.