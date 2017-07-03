BBC Sport - Irish Open: Graeme McDowell happy to be back home for Portstewart tournament

McDowell 'back home' for Portstewart Irish Open

  • From the section Golf

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell hopes a return 'home' to Portstewart can help inspire him to a return to top form at the Irish Open this week.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at last week's French Open after posting bogeys on the final four holes of his second round.

McDowell has had a best result of 13th at the Dubai Desert Classic this season and needs a top-10 finish at the Irish Open or Scottish Open to have any chance of playing at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale later this month.

Top videos

Video

McDowell 'back home' for Portstewart Irish Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Kvitova 'had flashbacks' after knife attack

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mitchell-Blake wins tight 200m at British trials

Video

Highlights: Taylor & Knight's 148 stand sets up England win

Video

Taylor 'proud' to be back in England line-up

Video

'Fabulous' Wilson catch removes Manodara

Video

Wimbledon warm-up with Tim Henman

Video

Sciver claims two early wickets for England

Video

Two-goal White delighted with Denmark win

Video

Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon

Video

Highlights: India beat rivals Pakistan by 95 runs

Audio

LIONS: We have a decider!

Video

Hales scores unbeaten 187 to secure Notts win

Top Stories