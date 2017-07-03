Irish Open: BBC Sport NI brings coverage from Portstewart across TV, radio and online

Rory McIlroy will defend the Irish Open title he won at The K Club in May 2016

BBC Sport NI will provide coverage of this week's Irish Open at Portstewart across television, radio and online.

Stephen Watson presents hour-long highlights on BBC One NI every night from Thursday 6 July to Sunday 9 July, with a preview on Wednesday evening.

BBC Radio Ulster's coverage starts with a preview from the course on Wednesday at 18:30 BST, followed by live half-hour programmes on Thursday and Friday.

The Summer Club airs on Saturday, with a final day round-up on Sunday (18:00).

Ten of the world's top 40 golfers will be among those assembled on the north coast, with a prize pot of £5.3 million on offer for the tournament, which forms part of a new Rolex Series.

Notable entries include defending champion Rory McIlroy, world number two Hideki Matsuyama, Spaniard Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Pieters and Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has risen to number two in the world rankings

Television coverage tees off on Wednesday

To tee off television coverage, there will be a special 30-minute preview programme on the eve of the tournament on Wednesday 5 July on BBC One NI at 22:40, which will include contributions from Major champions Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke.

Highlights of the opening two rounds will be shown at 22:40 on Thursday and 22:35 on Friday.

Joel Taggart will present the Radio Ulster programmes on Wednesday, Thursda and Friday at 18:30, and also an hour-long programme on Sunday, with players and special guests reflecting on the day's play.

He will be joined by Michael McNamee for The Summer Club live from Portstewart on Saturday at 15:00, while Grant Cameron will provide updates on the action throughout the week on BBC Radio Ulster.

The BBC Sport NI website bbc.co.uk/sportni will also keep fans across all the action during the tournament with leaderboard, reports and interviews.

The highlights programmes will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Sport NI's social media outlets, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, will keep you appraised of the action, including video clips, photos and leaderboard.