BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy 'in good shape' to defend Irish Open title

McIlroy hungry for second Irish Open win

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says his game is in good shape as he prepares to defend his Irish Open title at Portstewart.

The four-time major winner missed some tournaments earlier this year because of a rib injury.

"I'm excited to get a run of events," said the world number four, who will move on to the Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire and then The Open at Royal Birkdale.

