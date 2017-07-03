BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy 'in good shape' to defend Irish Open title
Rory McIlroy says his game is in good shape as he prepares to defend his Irish Open title at Portstewart.
The four-time major winner missed some tournaments earlier this year because of a rib injury.
"I'm excited to get a run of events," said the world number four, who will move on to the Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire and then The Open at Royal Birkdale.