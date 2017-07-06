Irish Open: Fisher and Southgate are early leaders

Oliver Fisher is good friends with Rory McIlroy having come through the amateur ranks with the four-time major winner

World number 392 Oliver Fisher grabbed his big chance at the Irish Open by taking a share of the clubhouse lead during the first round at Portstewart.

Fisher, 28, carded a 65 to sit alongside fellow Englishman Matthew Southgate on seven under par.

Jamie Donaldson of Wales, who won the tournament at neighbouring Royal Portrush in 2012, was one behind, along with Scotland's David Drysdale.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell was in a tie for fifth on five under.

Irish pair Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry were well placed after four-under-par rounds of 68.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy was one over par in the early stages of his round after a bogey at the third.

Fisher, from Essex said he expected plenty of low scores in Thursday's favourable conditions at the County Londonderry venue.

"The course gives you opportunities if you keep it on the fairway - I think you will see guys making a lot of runs," said Fisher, whose only European Tour win was the 2011 Czech Open.

"The greens are soft and open to getting the ball close."

Fisher had eight birdies and an eagle in his round.