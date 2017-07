Graeme McDowell is heartened by a solid start to the 2017 Irish Open after shooting a five-under-par 67 in the first round at Portstewart.

McDowell, who was born just a few miles away in Portrush, is trying to avoid dropping out of the world's top 100 for the first time since January 2008.

The 37-year-old has yet to record a top-10 finish this season.