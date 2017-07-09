Spanish star Jon Rahm says it is "really special" to join his compatriots Seve Ballesteros, Jose-Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia in becoming an Irish Open winner.

Rahm fired a closing 65 to earn a six-shot triumph at Portstewart as he finished in a tournament record of 24 under par.

The 22-year-old says he will defend the title next year at Ballyliffin in county Donegal.