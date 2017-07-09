BBC Sport - Rahm is thrilled to emulate Ballesteros, Olazabal and Garcia with Irish Open win

Rahm thrilled to emulate Spanish greats with Irish triumph

  Golf

Spanish star Jon Rahm says it is "really special" to join his compatriots Seve Ballesteros, Jose-Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia in becoming an Irish Open winner.

Rahm fired a closing 65 to earn a six-shot triumph at Portstewart as he finished in a tournament record of 24 under par.

The 22-year-old says he will defend the title next year at Ballyliffin in county Donegal.

Top Stories