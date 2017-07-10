BBC Sport - Women's US Open 2017: Renee Powell on racial discrimination and death threats

Women's golf pioneer who faced death threats

  • From the section Golf

Renee Powell, the second African American professional to join the LPGA, discusses the death threats she received as a player in the 1960s and 70s.

Powell, 71, is now the club professional at Clearview Golf Club in Ohio, a club her father Bill designed and owned.

Watch more in the documentary 'Driving Change - Golf's Battle for Equality' on the BBC News Channel on Saturday, 15 July and Sunday, 16 July.

Top videos

Video

Women's golf pioneer who faced death threats

  • From the section Golf
Video

Epic rally, Brit joy, crazy costumes & day seven funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal bows out after 'titanic' battle with Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five brilliant moments from Muller v Nadal

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Lukaku trains with Man Utd for first time

Video

Konta beats Garcia to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Truly magnificent shot' - Raonic beats Zverev

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ouch! Nadal warm-up goes wrong

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Is this the rally of the tournament?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Rooney was desperate to return - Koeman

Video

Muguruza ousts world number one Kerber

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Centre Court still belongs to Federer'

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories