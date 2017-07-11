David Drysdale credits his caddie wife for helping him to hit form

Media playback is not supported on this device David Drysdale: Caddie wife Vicky gives me a kick up the backside

David Drysdale says having his wife Vicky as his caddie has been a major factor in his recent fine form.

The 42-year-old Scot, who finished joint fourth at the Irish Open on Sunday, hopes that form continues when he tees off at the Scottish Open on Thursday at Dundonald Links.

"She is so positive and determined," said Drysdale of Vicky's on-course influence on his game.

"It's been working well so I hope it continues."

Following a top-20 finish at the French Open, Drysdale carded seven birdies in his final seven holes at Portstewart to confirm his place at The Open at Royal Birkdale, starting on 20 July.

And he says the different perspective offered by Vicky is playing a key role.

"She gives me a kick up the backside when I need it," he added. "Maybe some guys have been scared to do that in the past. She says it's the only five hours of the day when I am the boss. But even then I am not sure if I am or not."

With a number of major events ahead on the golf calendar, the Edinburgh-born player appears to be finding a nice rhythm at the right time.

Drysdale secured a place at The Open by finishing joint fourth at the Irish Open

Drysdale has been a regular on the European Tour for the past nine years but in that time his best result was in the 2009 Open de Andalucía, where he finished second.

"I've been playing some steady golf for the past five or six years but probably haven't chipped or putted as well as I could have, and so haven't possibly put four rounds together," he added.

"Even last week, obviously I had a fantastic finish on Sunday but Saturday was a little bit of an average day and put me out of it a bit.

"I dropped from 12th position down to about 29th with a one over par round. Once again I didn't put four rounds together but I'm not moaning about it. To birdie the last seven holes on Sunday was fantastic."

A level of consistency is what the Scot is chasing, and finding it at Dundonald would be the perfect scenario.

"Certainly the Scottish Open for me is the biggest event I look forward to every year," Drysdale said.

"I really enjoy it and have great support from all the Scottish fans. I call it the fifth major but I have only played in one major which was The Open in 2009. I'm now playing Birkdale next week so this is the biggest event normally in my calendar."