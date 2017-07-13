US Women's Open: Shanshan Feng leads as bad weather delays first round

China's Shanshan Feng
China's Shanshan Feng won the Women's PGA Championship in 2012

China's Shanshan Feng holds the clubhouse lead after carding a six-under-par 66 at the US Women's Open, as bad weather delayed the first round.

Play was suspended at 21:29 BST because of lightning at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Korea's Amy Yang is on five under, with New Zealand's Lydia Ko a shot back.

Britain's Charley Hull finished on level par, while Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Georgia Hall and Catriona Matthew are yet to complete their rounds.

