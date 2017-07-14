Darren Clarke could miss The Open after pulling out of Scottish Open

Darren Clarke has not made a cut in 13 European Tour events since last year's Open Championship

Past champion Darren Clarke could be a doubt for next week's Open at Birkdale after pulling out of the Scottish Open on Friday because of a knee injury.

The Northern Irishman was in last place following the first round at Dundonald in Ayrshire after three closing double bogeys saw him card an eight-over 80.

The 2011 Open champion, 48, has missed the cut in all eight of his European Tour events this season.

Clarke, now ranked 1016 in the world, last made a cut at the 2016 Open.

The 2016 European Ryder Cup captain plans to continue his career on the seniors tour when he turns 50 in August of next year.