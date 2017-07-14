Darren Clarke could miss The Open after pulling out of Scottish Open

  • From the section Golf
Darren Clarke drives off the 18th at Dundonald Links on Thursday
Darren Clarke has not made a cut in 13 European Tour events since last year's Open Championship

Past champion Darren Clarke could be a doubt for next week's Open at Birkdale after pulling out of the Scottish Open on Friday because of a knee injury.

The Northern Irishman was in last place following the first round at Dundonald in Ayrshire after three closing double bogeys saw him card an eight-over 80.

The 2011 Open champion, 48, has missed the cut in all eight of his European Tour events this season.

Clarke, now ranked 1016 in the world, last made a cut at the 2016 Open.

The 2016 European Ryder Cup captain plans to continue his career on the seniors tour when he turns 50 in August of next year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

BBC coverage

Explore the BBC