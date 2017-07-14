Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire face battle to make cut at US Women's Open

Stephanie Meadow finished third in the US Women's Open at Pinehurst in 2014

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire both face major battles to make the cut at the US Women's Open after their opening rounds on Thursday.

World number one amateur Maguire fired an opening three-over-par 75 while Meadow didn't manage a birdie in her 77 at Trump National in New Jersey.

China's Shanshan Feng, who won the LPGA Championship in 2012, leads after an opening 66.

The Chinese player has a one-stroke lead over Korea's Amy Yang.

World number one So Yeon Ryu was a further shot behind in third along with Lydia Ko.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished one under with compatriot Charley Hull level, but Georgia Hall and Scot Catriona Matthew are yet to finish.

Both players were level par, with England's Hall through 17 holes and Matthew through 16 as 39 players were unable to complete their opening round.

Northern Irishwoman Meadow, 25, came through qualifying for the event last month.

Meadow finished a brilliant third in the US Open at Pinehurst in 2014 when she was making her professional debut.