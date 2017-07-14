Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy's struggles continue as he misses another cut

McIlroy was three under for his front nine but a double bogey on 13 effectively sealed his fate

Rory McIlroy's struggles continued in advance of next week's Open Championship as he missed a second straight cut at the Scottish Open.

After an opening two-over-par 74, the world number four looked on course to survive after three birdies in an unblemished front nine.

But a double bogey at the 13th after he needed two attempts to get out of a greenside bunker halted his momentum.

His 71 left him on one over and proved two shots too many at Dundonald Links.

McIlroy's early exit at last week's Irish Open

McIlroy, 28, also endured an early exit at last week's Irish Open at Portstewart where he was tournament host but he tried to remain positive after his latest disappointment.

"I'm frustrated but I thought I saw some good signs this week. My putting was definitely improved although my wedges were not quite there," said McIlroy, who did agree to do media interviews following Friday's round unlike on Thursday.

"I feel like it's close. I'm shooting in and around par. It's not like I'm shooting 76s or 77s."

Padraig Harrington didn't drop a shot in his four-under-par 68 on Friday

Harrington sharing lead

Ireland's Padraig Harrington is sharing the lead after firing a 68 on Friday.

That left the three-time major winner on nine under along with England's Callum Shinkwin and Germany's Alexander Knappe.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell survived into the weekend after a birdie on the 18th help reach the cut mark.

The 2010 US Open champion battled valiantly to recover from his opening 75 after carding four birdies and no dropped shots in his opening 15 holes.

A bogey at the 16th dropped him back to level par before his crucial fifth birdie of the day at the last saw his carding a 68.

McDowell has not qualified for next week's Open and his final remaining hope of securing a place at Royal Birkdale is clinching one of the three spots available at Dundonald Links.

For those who have not already won a place in the major, three spots are up for grabs with a top-10 finish in Ayrshire.

Paul Dunne is also looking to secure an Open spot and a second-round 73 left him six behind the leaders.