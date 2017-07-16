Scottish Open: Graeme McDowell drops back to miss out on Open place

Graeme McDowell has played at every Open Championship since 2004

Graeme McDowell carded a final round of level-par 72 at the Scottish Open to drop down the leaderboard and miss out on securing a place at the Open.

McDowell has competed at every Open since 2004 but will not play at Royal Birkdale after failing to land one of the final three places on offer for a top-10 finish at Dundonald Links.

The Portrush man ended in a tie for 19th position on five under.

Harrington fired a superb final-round 66 to lie joint fourth on eight under.

The three-time major champion was left to count the cost of a disastrous 79 on Saturday as he recovered to post a bogey-free round, which included six birdies, on Sunday.

McDowell saw his chances of playing at the Open disintegrate as he failed to take advantage of the favourable conditions, which proved conducive to low scoring for many in the field on the final day.

Having made the cut by a stroke, the Northern Irishman went into day four in a share of eighth place and picked up two shots, including a birdie at the 18th, as well as recording two bogeys, on Sunday.

Paul Dunne registered two birdies and four bogeys in a closing 74 to finish equal 26th on four under so he too misses out on next week's third major of the season.

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello beat England's Callum Shinkwin at the first play-off hole to seal a third European Tour success after both ended 13 under at the top of the leaderboard.

Shinkwin, Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, who was third, and Australian Andrew Dodt clinched the three Open places for next week.