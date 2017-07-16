John Deere Classic: Bryson DeChambeau wins to seal Open spot

Bryson DeChambeau wins his first PGA Tour, having won six titles as an amatuer

John Deere Classic final leaderboard -18 B DeChambeau (US); -17 P Rodgers (US); -16 W Bryan (US), R Lamb (US); -15 D Berger (US), J Byrd (US), Z Johnson (US), S Stallings (US), S Stricker (US) Selected others: -13 C Howell (US); -12 R Sabbatini (SA); -11 S Appleby (Aus), S Power (Ire); -7 S Horsfield (Eng)

American Bryson DeChambeau won the John Deere Classic in Illinois to book his place in this week's Open.

The 23-year-old, a former US amateur champion, carded 65 and finished at 18-under-par to win his first PGA Tour tournament in just his 40th start.

Fellow American Patrick Rodgers, 25, who had led by two strokes after the third round, bogeyed the par-five 17th to finish on 17 under.

The Open will take place at Royal Birkdale from 20-23 July.

An emotional DeChambeau said: "I don't even know what it means right now, I've been working so hard in my whole life to do this.

"Finally it's happened, it's incredible."