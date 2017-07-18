BBC Sport - Struggling 2011 Open Champion Darren Clarke vows to battle on at Royal Birkdale

Struggling Clarke vows to battle on

  • From the section Golf

2011 Open champion Darren Clarke says he will keep working hard in the hope his game turns around as he prepares for this week's event at Royal Birkdale.

Clarke, 48, has not made a cut on the European Tour since last year's Open Championship and he has dropped outside the top 1000 in the world rankings.

"I've got to keep on working. The forecast is for a bit of wind again this week and any time we get adverse conditions at the Open, I've tended to enjoy that," said Clarke who triumphed at Royal St George's six years ago.

Top videos

Video

Struggling Clarke vows to battle on

  • From the section Golf
Video

SW19 ghosts, roaring lions & best Wimbledon funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Shrubsole removes Lee cheaply as England strike early

Video

Pint-sized TMS: South Africa sparkle

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Daley & Goodfellow fall short at Worlds

  • From the section Diving
Video

Stokes caught and bowled by Philander

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ujah runs sub-10-second 100m

Video

Captain Root bowled as England struggle

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Federer targets world number one spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

IPC have taken backwards step - Whitehead

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jennings bowled as England lose early wickets

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Federer the GOAT, double GB joy & final-day funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Smith's cartoon & South Arica dominate

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories