BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy still 'ambitious and hungry' for major wins

McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he is still "as ambitious and hungry as ever" for major titles as he bids for a second Open Championship triumph of his career at Royal Birkdale this week.

McIlroy, champion at Hoylake in 2014, has struggled for form this year after suffering a rib injury and has missed the cut at the US Open, Irish Open and Scottish Open in recent weeks.

"Hopefully I can play my way into this tournament and build scores," he said. "I'm in a bit of a lull at the moment but not that far from an upward curve again," said the four-time major winner.

Top videos

Video

McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Can England's Hales & Buttler hit big in baseball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final

Video

Lingard: Kids are always dabbing at me

Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England beat India to reach last four

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Audio

The Open 2017 preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I pray for Nouri every day, says Fosu-Mensah

Video

I used to sneak on to Birkdale - Fleetwood

  • From the section Golf
Video

Klopp 'really positive' about next season

Video

T20 Blast highlights: Gloucestershire's bowlers stun Kent

Top Stories