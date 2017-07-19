The Open 2017: Rory McIlroy wants to win 'more than four majors' in next 10 years

Media playback is not supported on this device McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

2017 Open Championship on the BBC Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July Live: Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on BBC Sport website and mobile app. TV highlights on BBC Two. Select for full times.

Rory McIlroy says he wants to win "more than four majors" in the next 10 years, before the start of The Open at Royal Birkdale on Thursday.

The world number four won the silver medal as the best amateur when he made his Open debut in 2007 and turned professional just two months later.

McIlroy, 28, won the third of his four majors at The Open in 2014.

"I am ambitious as I have always been," said McIlroy, who has missed the cut in three of his past four tournaments.

Speaking to the BBC, he added: "I will be defined by how many majors I've won and how I've played in the biggest tournaments.

"I have won four out of the first 10 years of being a pro and the next 10, if I said four, I think I can do better than that."

In addition to the Claret Jug he won at Hoylake, Northern Ireland's McIlroy also won the 2011 US Open and the 2012 and 2014 US PGA Championships.

"My eye is on the next 10 years going forward," added McIlroy. "I am approaching the prime of my career, I'm 28 and until I am a least 40 I have plenty of opportunities to win golf tournaments and make my mark on the game."

McIlroy made his Open debut at Carnoustie in 2007 as an amateur

'Hopefully I can play my way into the tournament'

McIlroy has struggled for form this year after being affected by a rib injury and missed the cut at the US Open, Irish Open and Scottish Open in recent weeks.

But he still believes he can lift the Claret Jug for a second time on Sunday.

"This is a bit of a lull at he moment, but I am not far away from an upward curve again," he said.

"The belief is there. I just need to put the Claret Jug out of my mind for a minute and just focus on playing good golf.

"I feel good, my game is all there, I keep saying the pieces are all there, it is just a matter of finding a way of putting them all together.

"Hopefully I can play my way into the tournament and build scores."