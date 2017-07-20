The Open 2017: Ian Poulter is clubhouse leader ahead of Wales' Stuart Manley

Poulter's best finish at The Open was second place in 2008 at Royal Birkdale

2017 Open Championship Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July

England's Ian Poulter carded a three-under-par 67 to take the early clubhouse lead in the first round of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

The 41-year-old had four birdies and one bogey as he recorded his lowest opening round in a major in 54 starts.

Wales' Stuart Manley, 38, is also in the clubhouse on two under, after an eagle-birdie finish on his major debut.

Sweden's Alex Noren is tied with Manley, while England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is on one under.

Chris Wood and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett are on one over, while Scotland's Russell Knox finished on four over with 1985 Open champion Sandy Lyle on seven over.

