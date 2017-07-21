Rory McIlroy is delighted to be in contention at The Open after an impressive two-under-par 68 in tough conditions at Royal Birkdale on Friday.

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland has fought his way back from five over after six holes on Thursday to lie one under at the halfway stage.

McIlroy carded four birdies and two bogeys in strong winds on Friday to go along with a number of excellent par saves.