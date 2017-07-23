The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth holds off Matt Kuchar to win his third major

2017 Open Championship on the BBC Venue: Royal Birkdale Dates: 20-23 July Live: Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates - including in-play video clips - on BBC Sport website and mobile app. TV highlights on BBC Two. Click for full times.

Jordan Spieth won The Open at Royal Birkdale by three shots, after an enthralling battle with Matt Kuchar.

Spieth, 23, blew a three-shot advantage by the turn and lost the outright lead after dropping a shot on the 13th.

But he wrestled back the lead with a run of birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie to finish on 12 under and win his third major after the Masters and US Open.

Spieth is the second player after Jack Nicklaus to win three of the game's four majors before the age of 24.

The world number three, who turns 24 on Thursday, is the youngest Open winner since 22-year-old Seve Ballesteros won the first of his three titles in 1979.

Spieth, who led wire-to-wire, carded a one-under-par 69, with Kuchar's 69 leaving him on nine under, while 21-year-old Li Haotong of China played the second lowest round of the tournament with a 63 to climb to third place on six under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hit a three-under 67 to tie for fourth on five under, alongside Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello (68).

England's world number 172 Matthew Southgate finished on four under for a tie for sixth place, along with South Africa's Branden Grace, who carded the first 62 in a men's major in the third round.

More to follow.